Julian Edelman offers theory on Bill Belichick’s media apology

Bill Belichick shocked the football world this week when he apologized to the media for being short with them after Saturday night’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. The move was so uncharacteristic that many are wondering if Belichick has some sort of angle. Former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman has a theory.

During an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast that aired Wednesday, Edelman said Belichick’s decision to apologize to reporters may have been a product of the 69-year-old coach getting older.

“My dad told me people soften up a little bit when you get older,” Edelman said. “You get a little more wisdom and you start being a nicer guy. Maybe that’s happening. What is he now, 70?”

Edelman was asked if he was saying Belichick is “getting soft,” which the coach could use as bulletin board material. Hosts Big Cat and PFT then came to the conclusion that Belichick’s plan it to get people to call him soft so he can prove them wrong. You can see the clip below, but beware that it contains inappropriate language:

Nobody knows Bill Belichick more than @Edelman11. pic.twitter.com/dzq0lzX8qD — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 22, 2021

Belichick has a reputation for being snippy with the media, especially after losses. He seemed a bit more irritated than usual after New England’s 27-17 loss to the Colts, but no one expected an apology.

Ironically, Edelman revealed earlier this year that Belichick gave him some advice about his transition into a media career.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports