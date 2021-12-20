Bill Belichick issues rare apology to media

Bill Belichick was in no mood to deliver long-winded responses to reporters after his New England Patriots were dominated by the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. And for that, he is sorry.

Belichick is known for being rather short with the media, but apparently he felt he was overly cold following New England’s 27-17 loss in Indy. On Monday, Belichick opened his virtual press conference by apologizing to the media.

Bill Belichick was set to take questions to open his Monday videoconference, but instead opened with an apology on his post-game press conference. To reporters, he says: “It’s not your fault.” pic.twitter.com/xRskFZUPYw — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 20, 2021

That is out of character, to say the least. Belichick has seemed annoyed with the media on many occasions, especially after losses. We can’t ever remember him going out of his way to apologize for it.

Belichick did seem a bit more ornery than usual on Saturday night, however. He began his press conference by saying the Patriots didn’t do anything well from coaching to execution. The 69-year-old then seemed very annoyed with the follow-up questions about the dud performance.

“We didn’t play well … I just said it five times and I could say it another five times,” Belichick said.

There have been plenty of times where Belichick has shown how irritated he is with questions. The media has come to expect it from him, especially after losing. Reporters were probably stunned to hear Belichick apologize on Monday.

Photo: Oct 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports