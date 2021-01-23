Julian Edelman shares thoughts on seeing ex-teammate Tom Brady with Bucs

Few players, if any, were as close to Tom Brady on the New England Patriots as Julian Edelman was. Now Edelman is watching the playoffs from home as Brady guides the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFC Championship Game.

Edelman told Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast that it was “obviously, definitely weird” to see Brady starring for a team other than the Patriots. The wide receiver added that their current relationship is like “a marriage where you grew apart but you still love each other.”

“You still may have a couple kids. We have 3 kids,” Edelman said alluding to their shared championships, via TMZ Sports. “So there’s still communication of what you guys are going through and how you’re doing but you both got your own lives that you have to keep on going towards and that’s kind of how it’s like.”

Edelman said he is rooting for Brady, as well as Rob Gronkowski, another ex-teammate.

“I wanna see those guys do well. It’s awesome seeing Gronk and Tommy doing well and playing and making big plays … it’s obviously, definitely weird, but it is what it is.”

Brady’s departure definitely hurt Edelman. He played in only six games due to a knee injury, failing to catch a touchdown pass for the first time since 2011. At the very least, he picked up a few media habits from his old buddy, but he’ll be hoping for a much better 2021.