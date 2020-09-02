Julian Edelman gave a very Patriots answer to Tom Brady question

Julian Edelman had to have been devastated when Tom Brady chose to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the star receiver seems determined to forget about his best pal and move on to the 2020 season.

Edelman was asked on Tuesday if he has seen any similarities between Brady and Cam Newton. The response he gave was straight out of the Bill Belichick media relations handbook.

Asked to compare any similarities between Cam Newton and Tom Brady, Julian Edelman responded: “I’m not here to talk about players on other teams … I enjoy Cam. We’re going to leave it at that.” — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) September 1, 2020

Edelman was a little more emotional when offering a quote about Brady last month, but his focus is now entirely on the upcoming season. Belichick has always made it a point to not talk about players who are no longer on New England’s roster, and superstars have been no exception. It’s no surprise Edelman is mimicking his coach’s approach.

All indications have been that Newton and Edelman are making a connection in training camp. If the photo Edelman shared on social media recently is any indication, he’s expecting big things in his first season with a new quarterback.