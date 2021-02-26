Julian Edelman uncertain to play in 2021?

Julian Edelman played in just six games for the New England Patriots last season after suffering a knee injury, and the veteran receiver is still not fully recovered. That has left his future uncertain.

Edelman is still rehabbing from the knee and no decision has been made on whether or not he will play in 2021, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Edelman caught just 21 passes last season in what was an abysmal year for the Patriots’ passing offense. He’ll turn 35 this offseason and carries a salary cap hit of more than $6 million in 2021, so it’s fair to wonder if Bill Belichick will want him back even if he’s healthy.

There was talk before last season that the Patriots and Edelman may want to move on from one another with Tom Brady gone, but he’s still considered an important leader in New England. He remained committed to the team even without his best buddy on the roster, though he did have a funny take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning the Super Bowl.

Edelman caught 100 passes in 2019, so he is probably still capable of producing if healthy. His knee injury will be worth monitoring in the coming weeks.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 3.0