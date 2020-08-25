Julian Edelman adopts his own superhero persona with Cam Newton

Julian Edelman appears to be getting closer and closer to moving on from Tom Brady.

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots wide receiver shared a photo on Instagram that may bring a tear to his former teammate’s eye. Since Cam Newton’s nickname is “Superman,” Edelman is ready to take on a superhero persona of his own.

Newton appears to be separating himself from second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham in the Patriots’ quarterback competition. He’s also been looking Edelman’s way plenty in practice.

Edelman and Brady had one of the longest-running bromances in sports, so Edelman must have been devastated when Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some of Edelman’s social media activity even fueled speculation that he wanted to join Brady in Tampa. However, he has since offered a very blunt take on moving on from the six-time Super Bowl champion.

If Newton is healthy and learns New England’s offense, he and Edelman — or should we say Superman and Batman — will likely enjoy plenty of success together.