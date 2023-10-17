Julio Jones signs with NFC contender

Julio Jones has another opportunity to make an impact in the NFL before calling it a career.

Jones on Tuesday signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports.

Jones appeared in 10 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He had 24 catches for 299 yards and 2 touchdowns. The 34-year-old no longer has the explosion that made him the best wide receiver in the NFL during his prime, but the Eagles are hoping he can help from a depth standpoint.

The Eagles have worked out multiple veteran wide receivers recently after placing Quez Watkins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Philadelphia has been inconsistent offensively this season and is coming off another disappointing performance in Sunday’s 20-14 loss to the New York Jets. Jalen Hurts has not been as effective throwing the ball downfield as he was last year.

If Jones is fully healthy and can get up to speed, he might be good for a few big plays here and there. It is hard to imagine the 7-time Pro Bowl receiver making a huge impact, but signing him was a low-risk move for the Eagles.