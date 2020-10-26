Julio Jones responds to trade rumors

The Atlanta Falcons aren’t going anywhere this year, and there has been growing chatter that the team could trade some of its stars before the deadline. One of those stars was pretty firm about what he wants to happen.

Wide receiver Julio Jones made it clear he does not want the Falcons to trade him, and remains committed with the organization.

“No,” Jones said when asked if he wanted to be moved, via Kelsey Conway of the team’s official website. “I play football. I know who I am, I know what I got going on. I know what I mean to this team.”

That’s as affirmative as it gets. Jones has never played for another organization and does not want to change that. He signed a new long-term deal with the Falcons a year ago, and though the team is clearly headed nowhere right now, his commitment hasn’t changed.

There’s been a lot of chatter about the Falcons shopping Jones and another key player. For now, it does not seem that’s happening. Jones doesn’t want it to anyway.