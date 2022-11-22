Justin Fields apologized to Bears teammates after loss to Falcons

Justin Fields has dramatically elevated his play over the past several weeks, and the Chicago Bears quarterback’s leadership traits were also on display after Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Fields threw an interception on Chicago’s final drive, which allowed the Falcons to put the finishing touches on their 27-24 victory. While Fields has turned things around after a rough start to the season, he still felt he let his team down in Atlanta. According to Albert Breer of The MMQB, Fields apologized to his Bears teammates in the locker room after the game.

Fields, who suffered a dislocated shoulder and played through it, put the loss on himself and Chicago’s offense. Breer says Fields’ defensive teammates appreciated the message and cut the apology short.

My understanding is Fields' defensive teammates stopped him as he was finishing the apology, told him they had his back. Really cool moment for everyone there, and a nice sign of where Matt Eberflus has taken the culture in Chicago. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 22, 2022

Of course, that information is even more noteworthy after what we saw with Zach Wilson and the New York Jets following their 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Wilson played poorly in the game but bluntly said afterward that he did not feel like the offense let the defense down. That reportedly did not sit well with some Jets players.

Fields has consistently made big plays over the past month, particularly in the running game. He had 13 total touchdowns compared to just two interceptions in Chicago’s last four games. The issue is the Bears are 0-4 in those games. Their struggles on defense have been the primary reason for that, but Fields went out of his way to hold himself accountable on Sunday. That should go a long way in the locker room.

Fields’ status for Week 12 is uncertain due to the shoulder injury.