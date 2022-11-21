Report: Jets defensive players not happy with Zach Wilson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson refused to hold himself accountable following Sunday’s loss to the New England Patriots, and he may have alienated some of his teammates in the process.

Wilson was just 9/22 for 77 yards against New England. The Jets managed 103 yards of total offense as they fell 10-3. When asked after the game if he felt he and the offense let the defense down, Wilson very bluntly replied “no.” The second-year quarterback also said people should take into account that it was “windy as hell” on the field at Gillette Stadium.

According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, there were “a lot of raw feelings” on Monday morning among Jets’ defensive players. They were apparently bothered by Wilson’s attitude in his postgame press conference.

Hearing this morning there’s a lot of raw feelings among #Jets defensive players. Clearly, Zach Wilson’s post-game accountability (or lack thereof) didn’t sit well. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 21, 2022

That meshes with what SNY’s Connor Hughes reported after Sunday’s game. Hughes cited sources inside New York’s locker room who said players were frustrated that Wilson was walking around “like he isn’t the problem.” Some called Hughes’ credibility into question because he seems to have an issue with Wilson, but Cimini essentially reported the same thing.

Wilson is right that field conditions were not ideal on Sunday. The Patriots moved the ball a lot better than the Jets, but New England did not score an offensive touchdown, either. The Pats won the game on a thrilling punt return touchdown with seconds remaining (video here).

Part of a quarterback’s job in the NFL is taking responsibility when his team comes up short. Wilson failed to do that. It is hardly a surprise that some of his teammates were annoyed.