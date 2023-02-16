 Skip to main content
Justin Fields has 1 strong preference for Bears’ new stadium

February 16, 2023
Justin Fields with a headband on

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears are finalizing a deal to purchase land in suburban Arlington Heights to build a new stadium, and quarterback Justin Fields knows what he wants the team to ultimately do with that real estate.

Fields told the “Pardon My Take” podcast this week that he hopes the Bears’ new stadium is a dome, to help eliminate the impacts of the wind during home games.

“I hope we get a dome,” Fields said, via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports. “I don’t care if we’re at Soldier Field, I don’t care if we’re at Arlington Heights. I hope we get a dome.”

Soldier Field is notorious for the weather it is sometimes forced to endure. However, domed stadiums are more expensive to build, and that will probably be a big factor in any decision the Bears make.

On the other hand, certain rumors suggest that Fields might not be around to play in whatever the Bears do build.

