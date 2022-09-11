 Skip to main content
Soldier Field conditions were embarrassing for Week 1

September 11, 2022
by Grey Papke

Soldier Field water

The turf conditions at Soldier Field were a significant focus of the preseason. The good news is that those issues appear to be rectified. The bad news is that a major new issue appears to have arisen.

While the home of the Chicago Bears got new turf, the drainage of the field appears to be a huge issue. This was evident before the game as the San Francisco 49ers were going through warm-ups on a totally waterlogged field.

Things did not get better once the game started. Even in the first quarter, Deebo Samuel was slip-sliding all over the place.

Rain continued throughout the game and got particularly heavy in the fourth quarter. By that point, both teams were essentially playing in a pond. The scenes were hard to believe.

There was so much water on the field that it essentially washed away the paint for the yard lines. The FOX broadcast had to superimpose black lines on the screen to ensure that anyone could tell where the action was taking place.

No wonder the Bears took this bizarre penalty earlier in the game. That’s illegal, but you can certainly understand the effort.

This situation is getting embarrassing for the Bears, just as it was in the preseason. Teams are not going to want to play there with the stadium in the state that it is, and criticism will only mount as things continue.

