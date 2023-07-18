Justin Fields has bold take about his place in NFL history

Justin Fields is only 24 years old, but he already thinks that he is him.

The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields appeared this week on CBS Sports’ “All Things Covered” podcast. During the episode, Fields was asked to name his top five running quarterbacks of all-time and picked himself, saying that he is “definitely in the top five.”

Fields also chose (in no particular order) Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson, and Steve Young.

Here is the full clip.

"I'm definitely in the top 5." 👀👀@justnfields lists his top 5 running QBs in NFL history (@atcoveredpod) pic.twitter.com/H0Ixz7MRTL — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 18, 2023

That definitely isn’t a bad list. While others like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair, and even John Elway also have good cases, Newton, Jackson, and Young are all former MVPs themselves. Meanwhile, Vick has the most rushing yards (6,109) of any quarterback in NFL history.

The most controversial inclusion on the list will obviously be Fields himself. But in 2022, he already posted the second-most single-season rushing yards by a QB ever (1,143, which was behind only Jackson’s 1,206 in 2019). The former first-round pick is well on his way to becoming one of the all-time greats on the ground. Granted, Fields may be forced by the Bears next season to make a change that could limit his rushing production.