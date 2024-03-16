Report: Surprising team checked in on Justin Fields trade

The Chicago Bears are still looking for a trade destination for Justin Fields, and reportedly received interest from an unexpected team.

In an appearance on “SportsCenter” Friday, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported that the Philadelphia Eagles had checked in with the Bears about a potential Fields trade. The talks did not progress, and the Eagles wound up trading for Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett instead.

“The Eagles, from what I understand talking to sources around the league, were one of the teams that had talked to the Bears about Justin Fields, but obviously could not get to the point where they agreed on a price, so they traded for Pickett,” Graziano said, via Erin Walsh of Bleacher Report.

Clearly, the Eagles have been focused on improving their backup quarterback situation. Fields would not have had a route to starting in Philadelphia, but the team certainly must have liked the added depth he would have brought. It is easy to see why they might have been hesitant to give up too much for him, as his only route to starting would have been an injury to Jalen Hurts.

For the moment, Fields is not attracting significant trade interest and may have to settle for a backup job. That reality may lead to some interesting teams checking in on his price.