Justin Fields has made a noteworthy change in his game

Justin Fields threw for NFL teams at his second Pro Day on Wednesday, and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was one of the people the former Ohio State star was hoping to impress. One theory is that Fields may have made some customizations to his game in an attempt to capture Shanahan’s attention.

William McFadden of The Falcoholic made an interesting observation about the way Fields took snaps on Wednesday. When he was standing in the shotgun, Fields had his right foot back. That was different from the way he took shotgun snaps during games at Ohio State, which was with his left foot back.

Why is that noteworthy? McFadden reviewed film and discovered that Matt Ryan took snaps with his left foot back until 2015, when Shanahan became the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons.

I just went back and looked at some film, and Matt Ryan played with his right foot forward until the 2015 season – when Kyle Shanahan arrived in Atlanta. From then on, Matt Ryan has had his right foot back. https://t.co/BY8Hj7lXYy — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) April 14, 2021

Could that have been a coincidence? Possibly, but we doubt it. It was reported earlier in the week that Fields was working on specific drills that might impress Shanahan.

All of the talk has been about the 49ers taking a different QB at No. 3 overall, but we won’t know until the pick is in. Fields appears to still be in the mix, at the very least.