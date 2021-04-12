Trey Lance, Justin Fields aiming to impress Kyle Shanahan at pro days

The San Francisco 49ers aren’t tipping their hand on which quarterback they prefer to draft No. 3 overall, so a couple of prospective options are clearly working to win the head coach over.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, both North Dakota State QB Trey Lance and Ohio State QB Justin Fields are planning to implement drills and throws that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan favors in practices. Both of their pro days will be attended by 49ers brass, and the quarterbacks are essentially trying to simulate a private workout for San Francisco in their choice of drills.

Justin Fields and Trey Lance are both expected to incorporate Kyle Shanahan staples into their second pro days, giving the #49ers the best look possible at their options for the No. 3 pick. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/2GV4FCqWXd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 12, 2021

The 49ers hold the third overall pick in the draft after trading up with the Miami Dolphins.

With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson likely to go first and second, Lance and Fields are among the next group of quarterbacks in contention to go to San Francisco. There’s some thinking that the Niners prefer a different quarterback at that spot, which makes it even more important that Lance and Fields go out of their way to try to win Shanahan over.