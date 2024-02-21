Report: AFC team has interest in Justin Fields trade

A new team has been linked to a potential trade for Justin Fields, and this one has some pre-existing ties to the Chicago Bears quarterback.

The Las Vegas Raiders have “genuine interest” in trading for Fields, according to Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda. New Raiders GM Tom Telesco wants a “big name” at the position, and new Raiders offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was Fields’ offensive coordinator in Chicago for the last two seasons.

The Raiders also have the compensation that might be needed for a Fields trade, as they hold nine picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Bears are increasingly likely to draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick, making Fields expendable. He has been linked to a number of teams, but the Raiders have not been viewed as among the favorites to land him. Part of that is because the organization has shown some faith in Aidan O’Connell, who went 5-5 as a rookie starter for the team in 2023.

Fields would certainly have some weapons with the Raiders, as Davante Adams is likely to be back. If the team really wants to try to contend quickly, Fields might be a better option than O’Connell at this point.