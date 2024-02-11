Aaron Rodgers reportedly recruiting 1 ex-teammate to Jets

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is already hard at work trying to recruit another of his former teammates to play with him again.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Rodgers has been working to recruit wide receiver Davante Adams to New York. However, the quarterback’s efforts are likely to be in vain, as the Las Vegas Raiders have no interest in trading their star players.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: The #Raiders want to be aggressive, but trading up for a QB will be a real challenge; Aaron Rodgers has been recruiting Davante Adams, but the #Raiders don’t plan on trading great players; The #Bucs plans for Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans. pic.twitter.com/5pH8f1kFNw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 11, 2024

“The Raiders want to win, believe they can, and have zero plans to trade Davante Adams,” Rapoport said.

This is in line with some reports that emerged during the season. The Jets made a run at Adams before the trade deadline and were said to be determined to try again after the season. They do not have much leverage, as Adams signed a five-year contract extension prior to the 2022 season and is locked in long-term with the Raiders. If they do not want to move him, there is not much the Jets can do.

Rodgers may fall short in trying to land Adams, but he may be trying to get other ex-Packers to rejoin him in New York as well.