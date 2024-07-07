Justin Fields looks ripped in workout photo

Justin Fields looks to have been putting in the work this offseason, at least in the weight room.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback posted a series of pictures on Instagram on Saturday, and showed off his physique in one of them. The quarterback is looking extremely ripped in the photo.

Fields has plenty of reason to be motivated. The Chicago Bears traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason, and he will have to overcome Russell Wilson to earn the starting job in Pittsburgh. It is a big shift from where he was in Chicago, where he was anointed the quarterback of the future not too long ago.

As good as Fields looks physically, there have been some suggestions that he has not been impressing in his actual on-field work. Perhaps that will change once training camp gets underway.