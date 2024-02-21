Justin Fields shares why he unfollowed Bears on Instagram

Justin Fields created a buzz among NFL fans this week when it was discovered that he unfollowed the Chicago Bears on Instagram, but the quarterback insists we should not be reading into it all that much.

Fields was a guest on the latest episode of “The 33rd Team” podcast. During the appearance, host Amon-Ra St. Brown asked Fields why the former Ohio State star no longer follows the Bears on Instagram. Fields laughed and said people take social media too seriously.

Fields claims he unfollowed both the Bears and the NFL’s official account because he needs a break from all the rumors involving him.

“Man, bro, I’m glad we talking about it. Why do people take social media so serious? I still mess with the Bears, this is and that. I’m just trying to take a little break,” Fields said. “I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL, bro. I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline. … I’m about to go on vacation. I don’t wanna see no football. It’s either keep Fields, we want Fields, draft Caleb (Williams) — man, I’m tired of hearing the talk.”

Justin Fields reveals to the St. Brown brothers why he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, via @The33rdTeamFB. 📹 https://t.co/PVuPFC1Ivd pic.twitter.com/b8zPSPDxMM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2024

Many assumed Fields unfollowed the Bears because he is on the verge of being traded. There is a growing belief that Chicago will draft Caleb Williams first overall, which would spell the end of Fields’ tenure with the team.

It was also noteworthy that Fields recently followed a few star players from one particular NFC team. All of the social media activity led to a new team emerging as the favorite to land Fields this offseason.

Fields can downplay the unfollowing all he wants, but he must have known it had the potential to fuel the rumor mill. That is exactly what happened.