Justin Fields signs with new team in free agency

Justin Fields is switching teams yet again.

Fields has signed with the New York Jets in free agency. He is getting a 2-year deal worth $40 million that includes $30 million in guaranteed money.

A recent report had said the Jets were “high” on Fields, so it’s not too surprising to see him ultimately end up with them. One ESPN analyst even was adamant that Fields needed to leave the Pittsburgh Steelers, which he has done.

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium.

Fields, 26, was the No. 11 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in 2021. He spent three seasons with them before they traded him to Pittsburgh. Fields went 4-2 in six starts with the Steelers last season. He has passed for 7,780 yards, 45 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in his career while also rushing for 2,509 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Fields will be replacing Aaron Rodgers as the Jets’ starter. The team acquired Davante Adams ahead of the trade deadline last year but lost him to the Rams in free agency. They still have some good receiving options in Garrett Wilson and Tyler Conklin. Running back Breece Hall also offers versatility out of the backfield.

This will be Fields’ third NFL team in three years, which could complicate things as it might negatively affect his continuity. But he has a two-year deal, suggesting the Jets might be able to give him some time to learn their system. They also have a new head coach in Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator in Tanner Engstrand.