1 NFL team ‘high’ on Justin Fields

Justin Fields is one of the quarterbacks set to become a free agent this offseason, and a favorite may have emerged for him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are said to be deciding between keeping Fields or Russell Wilson. If the Steelers don’t re-sign Fields, the New York Jets might want him.

FOX Sports NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reported on X Friday that the Jets are “high” on Fields. They reportedly love some of his traits.

Aug 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (2) warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

The #Jets are high on Justin Fields, according to multiple sources.



They love his athleticism, leadership traits, ability to move the pocket and maybe most importantly, believe his best football is ahead of him. Could Fields be GM Darren Mougey’s first big free agency signing? https://t.co/hcoKhlGHRB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 8, 2025

The Jets need a quarterback for 2025 after deciding not to bring back Aaron Rodgers. The New York Giants have shown interest in Rodgers and also Wilson.

One thing that could keep Fields from ending up with the Jets would be if the Steelers decide not to let him go. There is talk that the Steelers would prefer to keep Fields over Wilson.

Fields, 26, was the No. 11 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in 2021. He spent three seasons with them before they traded him to Pittsburgh. Fields went 4-2 in six starts with the Steelers last season. He has passed for 7,780 yards, 45 touchdowns and 31 interceptions in his career while also rushing for 2,509 yards and 19 touchdowns.