Justin Herbert suffers broken hand in Chargers win

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a concerning injury during Sunday’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Herbert hurt his left hand during the Chargers’ 31-14 win at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca. on Sunday. He suffered the injury on the first drive of the game, but was able to come back and play the majority of the contest.

After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that Herbert suffered a break in his left hand and would undergo a medical procedure on Monday. Harbaugh was not yet certain if Herbert would miss time as a result of the injury.

Jim Harbaugh said Justin Herbert has a break in his left hand and will have a medical procedure tomorrow.



The good news for Herbert is that the injury is to his non-throwing hand, and he was able to stay in for most of the game in spite of it. He went 15/20 for 151 yards with two touchdowns and an interception as the Chargers struck a more conservative tone on offense after he got hurt.

Herbert dealt with an ankle injury earlier in the season, so this is unfortunately nothing new for him. With the Chargers at 8-4, the team will want to do whatever it can to make sure he is healthy for the playoffs.