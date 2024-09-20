Justin Herbert reveals the nature of his ankle injury

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert opened up about his ankle injury on Friday, and he cast some doubt into whether he would be able to play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Herbert told reporters that he is dealing with a high ankle sprain, which has limited him in practice this week. The quarterback admitted that his status for Sunday remains to be determined, and the Chargers listed him as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

#Chargers QB Justin Herbert told reporters he is dealing with a high ankle sprain and his status for Sunday is still TBD. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2024

Herbert has been practicing, but on a limited basis with a heavily taped right ankle. Signs had been pointing to him playing, but that is clearly not a certainty at this stage.

The Chargers are 2-0 this season, though that is largely because they have run over their opponents as opposed to overwhelming them with Herbert. Easton Stick would likely get the start if Herbert cannot go.