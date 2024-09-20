 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 20, 2024

Justin Herbert reveals the nature of his ankle injury

September 20, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Justin Herbert talks with the media

Jul 27, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) speaks following training camp activities at Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert opened up about his ankle injury on Friday, and he cast some doubt into whether he would be able to play on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Herbert told reporters that he is dealing with a high ankle sprain, which has limited him in practice this week. The quarterback admitted that his status for Sunday remains to be determined, and the Chargers listed him as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Herbert has been practicing, but on a limited basis with a heavily taped right ankle. Signs had been pointing to him playing, but that is clearly not a certainty at this stage.

The Chargers are 2-0 this season, though that is largely because they have run over their opponents as opposed to overwhelming them with Herbert. Easton Stick would likely get the start if Herbert cannot go.

Article Tags

Justin Herbert
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus