Justin Herbert spotted out with famous singer

Justin Herbert may be trying to pull a Josh Allen.

The Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Herbert drew attention online this week after being spotted out with famous singer Madison Beer. The Daily Mail reports that Herbert was on the set of Beer’s new music video, which was being filmed in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles, Calif.

Herbert and Beer were seen having a conversation with each other in several viral photos. You can see those photos at the link here.

Beer, 26, is a singer and songwriter who first rose to prominence after Justin Bieber posted a link to one of her cover videos on YouTube. She has since gone on to become a Grammy-nominated artist with over 40 million followers on Instagram and nearly 13 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Beer is known for such hits as “Reckless” and “Make You Mine” and is set to release her third studio album later this year.

As for the former Pro Bowler Herbert, 27, he is about to enter his sixth season in the NFL but has yet to put it all together as a truly elite quarterback. Though Herbert led the Chargers to an 11-6 finish last year, they once again failed to win a playoff game and will still be looking to get over the hump in the 2025 campaign.

But when it comes to Herbert’s off-the-field life, he may now be able to rival the Buffalo Bills reigning MVP quarterback Allen, who recently married a very famous woman of his own.