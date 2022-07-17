Justin Jefferson made bold claim for 2022 season

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson does not currently view himself as the NFL’s best receiver, but that could change after the upcoming season.

Jefferson told Complex’s Kameron Hay in an article published Thursday that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is currenlty the best receiver in the league currently. However, Jefferson expects to have something to say about it soon.

“I’ll say after this year I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL,” Jefferson said. “I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I’m pretty sure after this year, it’s going to be me.”

Jefferson is certainly on his way to being in the conversation as the NFL’s best after an impressive first two seasons. The 23-year-old had the second-most receiving yards (1,616) last season, the fourth-most receptions (108) and finished tied for the sixth-most touchdowns (10) in 17 games.

Adams had the third-most receiving yards (1,553) in the NFL in 2021, but outpaced the two-time Pro Bowler in catches (123) and touchdowns (11). With a new offensive-minded head coach in Kevin O’Connell whom Jefferson is excited to play for, Jefferson’s game could reach new heights.

H/T Pro Football Talk