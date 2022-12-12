Justin Jefferson shares 1 complaint for NFL after loss to Lions

Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14.

Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.

Huh, is this NOT a TD? pic.twitter.com/epPxjsCZ9V — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) December 11, 2022

Jefferson was never down and he never went out of bounds. But that call cannot be reviewed, so it stood.

The Vikings stud receiver was not happy after the game and voiced his complaint via Twitter.

“give me my TD maneeee” he complained.

Yes, the officials screwed that one up.

Minnesota wound up scoring on the possession, but they used up more time than they would have had Jefferson’s catch counted. The Vikings attempted an onside kick after that but Detroit recovered and added a field goal to make it a two-possesion game

Jefferson finished with 11 catches for 223 yards in the game. He should have had more yardage and a touchdown.