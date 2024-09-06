Justin Jefferson has unique take on his contract extension

The majority of star athletes try to maximize their personal earnings in contract negotiations, and justifiably so. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, on the other hand, opted to take a fairly different approach.

Jefferson told reporters Friday that he was wary of how his negotiations would look to his teammates, and he did not want to come off as “all about the money.” That, he said, was a key factor in ensuring a relatively smooth negotiation.

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson with some pretty telling comments here about why he handled his contract the way he did. It speaks a lot to his character. “It was really for my teammates to really not show that I’m all about the money. I knew the contract was going to come.” @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/uTJgGBzHAG — Jeff Wald (@JeffWaldFox9) September 6, 2024

“It was for my teammates, to really not show that I’m all about the money and all about the contract — just kind of being about myself,” Jefferson said. “That’s not something that I grew up on. It’s not something that I wanted my teammates to have over my name. Just being here, being around, having a smile on my face, wanting to come to work every single day even when I didn’t have that contract.

“I knew that contract was going to come whenever it comes. I wasn’t going to let that stop me from coming out here and making greatness and being great. I just let the people that needed to handle that handle it.”

On one hand, it’s easy enough for Jefferson to say this when he did wind up getting a market-setting contract. On the other, his negotiation was done with relatively little drama, especially compared with how some other wide receivers went about things. It doesn’t necessarily make Jefferson’s approach better or worse than anyone else’s, but it probably does lead to fewer hard feelings.

Jefferson’s big new deal may wind up being eclipsed quite quickly, but it does not sound like he is particularly upset about that. The Vikings probably appreciate the drama-free approach, too.