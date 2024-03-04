Justin Jefferson’s next contract will likely set a record

Justin Jefferson is hoping to work out a new contract with the Minnesota Vikings, and any deal he does sign is likely to shatter records.

Jefferson and the Vikings are still working on a contract, with the deal likely to reset the market for wide receivers if and when it is agreed to. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, Jefferson’s deal will be worth $30 million annually at minimum, with the only question being how far above that number the Vikings go.

Tyreek Hill currently holds the record for the highest wide receiver contract in terms of average annual value. He makes $30 million per year with the Miami Dolphins, and Jefferson appears poised to blow well past that number. Expect other teams to take note of these negotiations, as plenty of top receivers might lobby for a contract adjustment after seeing what Jefferson gets.

Reports had indicated that the Vikings and Jefferson might run into one key issue in negotiations, but it’s hard to imagine the team not going to whatever lengths are necessary to keep Jefferson in the fold. For his part, Jefferson wants to see the team clear one thing up before committing.

Jefferson has been historically great for Minnesota during his first four NFL seasons, tallying 5,899 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in 60 games to start his career.