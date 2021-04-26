Justin Jefferson to be first NFL player featured in this popular video game

Justin Jefferson watched his signature touchdown celebration rapidly gain popularity during his breakout rookie season in 2020, and the dance will now be featured in a prominent video game.

Epic Games announced on Monday that Jefferson’s “Griddy” dance will be featured in “Fortnite” beginning Wednesday. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes, Jefferson will be the first NFL player to be featured in the popular video game.

The NFL entered a partnership with Epic Games, the developer of “Fortnite,” back in 2018. The deal allows the game to feature logos from all 32 teams on the gear that characters wear.

Jefferson began doing the “Griddy” dance when he became a star at LSU, though he is not the inventor of it. The dance was created by Allen “Griddy” Davis in the weight room of Landry Walker High School in New Orleans in 2017. It eventually went viral on social media, and Jefferson first did it in a game at LSU in 2019.

Many NFL players and pro athletes are avid “Fortnite” players. One MLB player even once had to apologize for something he said about his manager while playing the game. Jefferson’s inclusion in “Fortnite” may lead to some jealousy among his peers.

Jefferson, the No. 22 overall pick in last year’s draft, made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last year. His 1,400 receiving yards ranked fourth in the NFL.