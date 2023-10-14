Report reveals injury recovery timeline for Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings will be without wide receiver Justin Jefferson for at least the next four weeks, but the absence might wind up being even longer depending on how he progresses.

Jefferson is expected to be out for four-to-six weeks with his hamstring injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The All-Pro wide receiver will undergo initial imaging in four weeks to see how his recovery is progressing and when he might be able to return.

Doctors believe Justin Jefferson's hamstring injury will sideline the Minnesota Vikings’ star for four to six weeks, and the All-Pro receiver will undergo imaging tests in four weeks to help determine when he can return, per sources.https://t.co/du45ac924A — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2023

That does not exactly point to an immediate IR return as soon as Jefferson is eligible. It may be within the realm of possibility, but it sounds like there is a very real chance Jefferson will not be able to play again until Week 11 or 12.

The Vikings do not have their bye until Week 13, so Jefferson will miss a full four games, at least. If the 1-4 Vikings do not pick up a few wins in that time period, it may be fair to ask how aggressive they will be in bringing Jefferson back at all.