Report reveals injury recovery timeline for Justin Jefferson

October 14, 2023
by Grey Papke
Justin Jefferson holding a ball

Sep 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins (not pictured) against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings will be without wide receiver Justin Jefferson for at least the next four weeks, but the absence might wind up being even longer depending on how he progresses.

Jefferson is expected to be out for four-to-six weeks with his hamstring injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The All-Pro wide receiver will undergo initial imaging in four weeks to see how his recovery is progressing and when he might be able to return.

That does not exactly point to an immediate IR return as soon as Jefferson is eligible. It may be within the realm of possibility, but it sounds like there is a very real chance Jefferson will not be able to play again until Week 11 or 12.

The Vikings do not have their bye until Week 13, so Jefferson will miss a full four games, at least. If the 1-4 Vikings do not pick up a few wins in that time period, it may be fair to ask how aggressive they will be in bringing Jefferson back at all.

