Justin Jefferson not present for start of Vikings’ voluntary workouts

Justin Jefferson did not report on Monday for the start of the Minnesota Vikings’ voluntary off-season workout program, the team’s head coach Kevin O’Connell told the media.

The program is voluntary, and Jefferson did not attend last year’s program either, so this isn’t a huge surprise. O’Connell did say that he will continue to be in contact with Jefferson.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said that WR Justin Jefferson isn’t in the building today for voluntary workouts. No surprise. Justin didn’t partake last year, either. KOC and JJ have and will continue to communicate. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) April 15, 2024

“I’ve had a lot of great dialogue with Justin. My hope is we can get him around the team,” O’Connell told reporters. “We want him here as much as we can have him, but also understand there’s a lot of factors involved.”

Jefferson is set to earn $19.7 million in 2024 as part of his fifth-year option. He is set to become a free agent after the season, and there have been plenty of questions about whether the Vikings will be able to re-sign him.

Minnesota would love to have Jefferson back, but the question is whether he will test free agency or sign long-term with them. His next contract is expected to set records.

The 24-year-old Jefferson has amassed 5,899 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in 60 games to start his career.