Justin Jefferson explains why he has Vikings’ Week 16 game ‘circled’

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had himself a phenomenal rookie season last year, and the former LSU star is looking forward to even bigger challenges in 2021.

Jefferson was a guest on the “All Things Covered” podcast this week, and he was asked if there is one cornerback he hasn’t faced yet that he is looking forward to lining up against. Without hesitation, Jefferson said he is already thinking about facing Jalen Ramsey.

"Jalen Ramsey … that game is circled."@JJettas2 says he's waiting for his matchup against @jalenramsey. Gotta have your ready for that one. pic.twitter.com/JNCSnq5e0n — All Things Covered (@ATCoveredPod) August 17, 2021

The Vikings don’t play the Los Angeles Rams until Week 16, which is in late December. Jefferson probably shouldn’t look too far ahead, but Minnesota fans have to love that he is embracing the opportunity to compete with the best.

Ramsey is still widely considered to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, even if he was ruthlessly mocked for getting torched by a rookie last season. Jefferson had 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns last year. The matchup will certainly be one to watch.