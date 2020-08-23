Patriots rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser reportedly looks ‘erratic’ in training camp

The New England Patriots are adding a veteran kicker, and it’s becoming increasingly clear why.

The Patriots selected Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round of April’s NFL Draft. However, the team is reportedly set to sign veteran Nick Folk, suggesting that the Patriots are dissatisfied with what they’ve seen from their rookie kicker.

NESN’s Zack Cox suggested why that might be on Sunday. He described Rohrwasser’s performance as “erratic” with numerous misses.

We just saw Justin Rohrwasser kick some unopposed field goals (just snapper, holder, kicker). “Erratic” is the word I’d use. He made one from 50ish range but had two that were so wide left that they missed the screen. Also a few other misses. Not ideal. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 23, 2020

Rohrwasser later went 2-for-4 in a full-team setting with makes from 37 and 40 and misses from 44 and 46. (Attempts were on the skinny goal posts and at least one of the misses would have been good on normal posts) — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 23, 2020

The story seems to be too much inconsistency. Add in some off-field controversy and the Patriots clearly aren’t thrilled with their rookie kicker. Folk looks to be the favorite to be the team’s kicker once the team does sign him.