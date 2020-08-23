 Skip to main content
Patriots rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser reportedly looks ‘erratic’ in training camp

August 23, 2020
by Grey Papke

Justin Rohrwasser

The New England Patriots are adding a veteran kicker, and it’s becoming increasingly clear why.

The Patriots selected Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round of April’s NFL Draft. However, the team is reportedly set to sign veteran Nick Folk, suggesting that the Patriots are dissatisfied with what they’ve seen from their rookie kicker.

NESN’s Zack Cox suggested why that might be on Sunday. He described Rohrwasser’s performance as “erratic” with numerous misses.

The story seems to be too much inconsistency. Add in some off-field controversy and the Patriots clearly aren’t thrilled with their rookie kicker. Folk looks to be the favorite to be the team’s kicker once the team does sign him.

