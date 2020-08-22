Nick Folk reportedly set to sign with Patriots

The New England Patriots appear to be bringing in a new kicker for the 2020 season despite drafting one in April.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Folk is visiting with the Patriots this weekend, and is expected to sign on Monday.

The #Patriots are having free agent K Nick Folk in for a visit, and the plan is for him to sign Monday, source said. He’ll go through the protocol first. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2020

The 35-year-old Folk kicked for the Patriots briefly in 2019. He went 14-for-17 on field goals, though he was just 4-for-7 from between 40-49 yards.

New England’s decision to bring back Folk indicates that they’re not satisfied with their current kickers. That includes Justin Rohrwasser, who was drafted in the fifth round back in April. Folk becomes the clear favorite to win the job given his experience and previous time with the Patriots.