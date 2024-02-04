Kadarius Toney has lame excuse about video in which he ripped Chiefs

Kadarius Toney blasted the Kansas City Chiefs in a video on social media just hours before the AFC Championship Game last week, but the wide receiver is now claiming he was set up.

Toney was inactive for Kansas City’s 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. That marked the sixth consecutive game in which he was not active. The Ravens listed Toney as out due to a hip injury and “personal” reason.

In a vulgar Instagram Live rant not long before kickoff, Toney said he was “not hurt” and called the injury designation “cap,” which is slang for lying. You can see the video here.

Toney has been practicing ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, which means there is a chance he could play against the San Francisco 49ers. In a new Instagram post on Sunday, the former first-round pick claimed the footage that showed him ripping the Chiefs was “altered” by people who want to make him look bad. He said the full video would show more context but that he is not going to share it because he has moved on.

Kadarius Toney attemps to walk back comments he made last week viral IG live video where he accused the #Chiefs of lying about his injury status. pic.twitter.com/huqeF1cDvR — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) February 4, 2024

“Ion like how dat video made it seem like i was attacking the ones i love when the klips was altered to make it look like that. I would post the full klips where i addressed who i was speakin on but im passed that … I just hate the image it painted. Smh … they do anything for klout,” Toney wrote.

It was very obvious that Toney was talking about the Chiefs in the video. What seems likely is that Toney was benched for poor play but the team was trying to do him a favor by giving him an injury designation.

The last time Toney played was when the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots in Week 15. He had a brutal dropped pass in that game that led to an interception (video here). The week before, Toney committed a crucial blunder that cost Kansas City a win against the Buffalo Bills.

If Toney is inactive for the Super Bowl, he will probably be a healthy scratch this time.