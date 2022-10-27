Kadarius Toney has telling response to injury jokes in deleted tweet

Kadarius Toney was traded from the New York Giants to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, and one of his responses to the deal was pretty telling.

Toney has not played this season with what the Giants had been calling a hamstring injury. The second-year wide receiver was consistently listed on the injury report with that designation. That prompted a slew of Twitter jokes suggesting that Toney’s injury would magically “clear up” now that he is on a new team.

Kadarius Toney's alleged hamstring injury when he arrives in KC. pic.twitter.com/u7NVlEgIzK — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) October 27, 2022

Toney appeared to almost confirm that himself. After news of the trade went public Thursday, Toney seemed to take a parting shot at the Giants by suggesting he was not still hurt and had not updated “irrelevant people.”

I very much read Toney's tweet as HE didn't bother informing the Giants because he thought the coaching staff was "irrelevant". Not that the coaches were faking an injury for him. He later deleted it so just in case you missed it. pic.twitter.com/uSPvOyP4yW — Bobby Koch (@RekedFantasy) October 27, 2022

There are two ways of reading this. One is that Toney is accusing the Giants of lying about his injury to keep him away from the team. The other potentially more accurate depiction is that Toney is saying he has been healthy for some time, but did not tell his “irrelevant” Giants coaches. Either way, Toney deleted the tweet a short time after sending it.

However you want to read it, this is obviously meant to paint the Giants in a bad light, and clearly suggests that Toney was more than ready to leave the franchise. Considering how things seemed to be between the two sides during the offseason, that feeling looks to have been mutual.