Giants shopping former 1st-round pick in trade talks

The New York Giants’ new regime appears to be done with Kadarius Toney.

Toney was the No. 20 overall pick in last year’s draft, but he was taken by the Giants’ former general manager, Dave Gettleman, and former coach, Joe Judge. Toney never showed up for voluntary workouts last year due to his contract situation and got off to a bad start with last year’s team.

This year, it’s more of the same.

Toney got off on the wrong foot with the team’s new leadership by not showing up to voluntary minicamp. New head coach Brian Daboll even said that Toney had yet to receive the team’s playbook.

Giants HC Brian Daboll says Kadarius Toney is not here at voluntary pre-draft minicamp. Says Toney hasn’t received the playbook yet, because they haven’t done anything virtual. Daboll is careful to remind this is a voluntary camp. But given Toney’s history, this is noteworthy. pic.twitter.com/yVnYpd7S92 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) April 20, 2022

New York Daily News Giants reporter Pat Leonard said on Friday that the Giants are looking to trade Toney. The team is actively shopping him in trade talks.

Toney had 39 catches for 420 as a rookie last season. It’s unlikely that the Giants will be able to get the first-round pick back for Toney, but some team would likely have interest in him.