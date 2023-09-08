 Skip to main content
Kadarius Toney gets harsh meme treatment after costing Chiefs with drops

September 7, 2023
by Larry Brown
Kadarius Toney drops a ball

Kadarius Toney got some harsh meme treatment via social media on Thursday night after his brutal season-opening game for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Toney had just 1 catch for 1 yard on 5 targets in his Chiefs’ 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions. Toney cost his team badly with some awful drops.

First off, Toney’s inability to catch one pass resulted in a pass being intercepted for a pick-six for the Lions. He killed two more drives with his drops, including one at the end of the game that would have likely put the Chiefs in position to win.

Folks went all-out with the memes for Toney.

It’s hard to say Toney didn’t deserve it. That was a brutal game that cost his team a shot at the win.

