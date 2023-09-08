Kadarius Toney gets harsh meme treatment after costing Chiefs with drops

Kadarius Toney got some harsh meme treatment via social media on Thursday night after his brutal season-opening game for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Toney had just 1 catch for 1 yard on 5 targets in his Chiefs’ 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions. Toney cost his team badly with some awful drops.

First off, Toney’s inability to catch one pass resulted in a pass being intercepted for a pick-six for the Lions. He killed two more drives with his drops, including one at the end of the game that would have likely put the Chiefs in position to win.

Kadarius Toney with not one, not two, but three drops on the opener. #ThursdayNightFootball

pic.twitter.com/WIQWqeYw6S — NFL Highs (@frito_paw) September 8, 2023

Kadarius Toney finishing with one receiving yard, negative one rushing yards, four drops, and one of those drops leading to a pick-6 in a game KC lost by 1 point legit might go down as the worst performance any skill player has all season. — Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) September 8, 2023

Folks went all-out with the memes for Toney.

Kadarius Toney when he shows up to the Chiefs facility tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/qlyRHeqXwM — Andrew (@gmengalaxy) September 8, 2023

Kadarius Toney after the game pic.twitter.com/Q42lAjmq8M — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 8, 2023

mahomes looking at kadarius toney pic.twitter.com/B0Q1g5bPop — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 8, 2023

Kadarius Toney dropping passes pic.twitter.com/R4dzYLO4kQ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2023

Kadarius Toney heading back to the locker room pic.twitter.com/IjkJzJDv0h — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 8, 2023

It’s hard to say Toney didn’t deserve it. That was a brutal game that cost his team a shot at the win.