Kansas City news station gets roasted for bad tweet about Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs got clowned after losing the AFC title game to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, and one local news station provided even more material for jokes.

After the Chiefs fell to the Bengals, KMBC-TV in Kansas City posted a tweet trying to paint the Chiefs as the underdogs.

“AGAINST ALL ODDS: We were never supposed to be here,” it read along with a picture of quarterback Patrick Mahomes. “We were never meant to make it this far. But against all odds, we did. What a season. Thank you for the incredible ride. We will always be #ChiefsKingdom”

Here is a screenshot of the tweet, which has since been deleted.

the legendary @kmbc tweet has been deleted but only after an incredible 10K+ quote tweets what a ratio pic.twitter.com/VVYjj31PPM — Nick Bromberg (@NickBromberg) January 31, 2022

Unfortunately for KMBC-TV, their football team was most certainly not the underdogs. The Chiefs were one of the favorites to win it all even before the season and entered Sunday with the best odds of any of the four teams left standing to advance to the Super Bowl. During their playoff run, Kansas City was seven-point favorites against Cincinnati, two-point favorites against the Buffalo Bills, and huge 12-point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers. If anything, the underdogs were the Bengals, a team that had the No. 1 overall pick less than two full years ago and entered the postseason having not won a single playoff game in over three decades.

KMBC-TV fittingly got roasted for the post by countless Twitter users, which likely led to the deletion of the post altogether. Here were some great ones.

We were literally the super bowl favorites what are you talking about — Jackson Magargee (@jmagargee2205) January 30, 2022

AGAINST ALL ODDS: We were never supposed to be here. We were never meant to make it this far. But against all odds, we did. What a season. Thank you for the incredible ride. We will always be #bullsnation pic.twitter.com/EPmC8wO2Do — Giomadeit (@giomadeit) January 31, 2022

AGAINST ALL ODDS: We were never supposed to be here. We were never meant to make it this far. But against all odds, we did. What a season. Thank you for the incredible ride. We will always be #1992DreamTeam pic.twitter.com/L8gmp0pLhn — Kmony (@kmony_) January 31, 2022

Many were happy to see the Chiefs lose and hit the Kansas City faithful with some ruthless memes. But KMBC-TV brought even more memes upon themselves with that terrible tweet.

Photo: Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports