 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, January 31, 2022

Jackson Mahomes, Brittany Matthews get the memes after Chiefs get eliminated

January 31, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Jackson Mahomes poses in Miami

Many NFL fans were thrilled to see Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals complete a historic comeback against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. Others were just relieved that they won’t have to listen to Patrick Mahomes’ brother and girlfriend for another two weeks.

Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, and longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, are two of the most enthusiastic supporters of the Chiefs. They have both been criticized for their often over-the-top celebration antics. After the Bengals erased a 21-3 deficit to beat the Chiefs in overtime, Twitter celebrated the end of the season for Brittany and Jackson.

The memes were ruthless:

Jackson Mahomes has a huge TikTok following thanks to his quirky antics and the fame of his family. He has attracted attention on social media for a variety of reasons. One was in September when he poured a bottle of water on a Ravens fan (video here). Then, in October, Mahomes posted a TikTok video of himself dancing in a roped-off area where a Sean Taylor memorial was located. More recently, he was called out by a bar in Kansas City for trying to get special treatment.

Matthews was criticized last week when she showered Chiefs fans in champagne following the team’s overtime win over the Buffalo Bills. She has since begun selling T-shirts to raise money for an anti-bullying organization.

Of course, the haters shouldn’t get too excited — Jackson and Brittany will be back before we know it.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus