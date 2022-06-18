Kareem Hunt sounds off on future with Browns

Kareem Hunt is sounding off on his long-term future with the Cleveland Browns, and he is quite eager to stay right where he is.

Hunt is entering the final season of his contract with the Browns, and indicated this week that he wants to remain with the organization. However, he said the ball is in the Browns’ court when it comes to getting some sort of agreement done.

“Right now I’m just taking it day-by-day,” Hunt told Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I’m going to see what they want to do with me. Hopefully I can be here long-term, but we’ll see what God has planned for me.”

Hunt has been valuable insurance behind Nick Chubb since the Browns added him in 2019. His most productive season came in 2020, when he tallied 841 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns.

Hunt’s eagerness to commit comes as the Browns transition away from Baker Mayfield at quarterback. That should make Hunt’s dad happy, at least.