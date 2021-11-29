Kareem Hunt’s father criticizes Baker Mayfield via Facebook

First it was Odell Beckham Jr.’s father sharing complaints about Baker Mayfield. Now it’s Kareem Hunt’s father.

The Cleveland Browns lost 16-10 to the Baltimore Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.” The game was the third in the row where Cleveland failed to score more than 13 points.

On his Facebook page, Kareem Hunt Sr. was critical of Mayfield while the game was unfolding. Hunt Sr. wrote that Mayfield was “limping” and “scared to throw the ball.” Hunt said the Browns know Mayfield is playing hurt.

Kareem Hunt Sr., the father of #Browns RB Kareem Hunt on Facebook: pic.twitter.com/NuKcXRPuVg — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) November 29, 2021

Hunt really could use some lessons on punctuation, because that was one heck of a run-on sentence. But his point is clear: he’s not looking to get his son traded away like Odell Beckham’s father did. He is a frustrated father/fan who vented while the team was struggling.

The Browns know Mayfield is playing hurt. He’s been dealing with a shoulder injury and he recently suffered a knee injury.

What else is Cleveland going to do, though? Play Case Keenum?

They don’t have many good options right now, which is why they’re trying to let Mayfield play through it. In the meantime, they’re now 6-6, a big disappointment after last season’s 11-5 finish. Hunt had just seven carries for 20 yards in the loss. The 26-year-old running back has scored five touchdowns this season.

Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports