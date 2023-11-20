Kareem Jackson facing another suspension over hit on Josh Dobbs

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson returned on Sunday from a two-game suspension, and he could face more disciplinary action over a hit he put on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Josh Dobbs.

Jackson delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Dobbs in the first quarter of Denver’s 21-20 win over the Vikings. Dobbs lost a fumble on the play, though the ball was already coming loose prior to Jackson hitting him.

While Dobbs was a runner on the play, Jackson led with his helmet and made forcible contact to the head area. That is considered a foul in any situation. No flag was thrown, but Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Monday that the NFL is reviewing the play for potential discipline.

The NFL is reviewing #Broncos safety Kareem Jackson’s hit on #Vikings QB Josh Dobbs on Sunday night for potential discipline. Jackson just returned from a two-game suspension, so a violation could trigger another suspension. No flag was thrown. pic.twitter.com/0uS3B0mCgG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 20, 2023

Dobbs was sent for a concussion evaluation following the hit, which he passed. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said after the game that the play “seemed like a pretty direct helmet-to-helmet type hit.” The big question for Jackson will be whether the NFL agrees.

Jackson has been fined four times this season and ejected twice. His most recent illegal hit — a helmet-to-helmet shot on Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgraves — resulted in a four-game suspension. The ban was reduced to two games upon appeal.

Jackson has a long history of being flagged for unnecessary roughness. While he was not penalized on Sunday night, it would be a surprise if the NFL lets him off the hook entirely.