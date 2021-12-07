Kayvon Thibodeaux among first to make key NFL Draft decision

Now that college football season is over, a raft of early NFL Draft declarations are set to follow. One came down Monday night, and is not a surprise.

Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux, a likely top-five pick in the NFL Draft, has decided to declare, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In addition, Thibodeaux will not take part in Oregon’s Alamo Bowl appearance against Oklahoma.

None of this is a surprise, but it’s still noteworthy when a high-profile player decides to sit out his team’s bowl game. Thibodeaux does not want to risk injury, and has little to gain personally from taking part.

Thibodeaux won’t be the last to skip a bowl game after declaring for the draft. It will likely reignite debate about the process. It may also bring College Football Playoff expansion back to the forefront, as one prominent name has advocated for to cut down on skipped games like this.

Photo: Oct 15, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) warms-up with players before play California Golden Bears at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports