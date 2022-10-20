 Skip to main content
Keenan Allen has interesting take on injury return

October 20, 2022
by Grey Papke
Keenan Allen watches from the sideline

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has not played since Week 1 due to a hamstring injury, and he does not necessarily sound like he is rushing to return.

Allen said Thursday that he feels like he is getting back to full speed and is close to a return from the injury. However, he suggested that he might be more comfortable waiting until after the team’s Week 8 bye to make sure he is fully healed.

This is not Allen avoiding a return. He simply does not want to reaggravate the injury, which is always a risk. That could become an even bigger problem if Allen does not fully trust his body and risks further issues by trying to compensate for the hamstring.

At 4-2, the Chargers are doing okay without Allen, so their sense of urgency might be a bit muted too. That might mean he gets to keep critiquing his coach while watching the games on television, at least for one more week.

