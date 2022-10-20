Keenan Allen has interesting take on injury return

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen has not played since Week 1 due to a hamstring injury, and he does not necessarily sound like he is rushing to return.

Allen said Thursday that he feels like he is getting back to full speed and is close to a return from the injury. However, he suggested that he might be more comfortable waiting until after the team’s Week 8 bye to make sure he is fully healed.

Allen on if he'd feel more comfortable waiting until after the bye to play "I think I would feel more comfortable waiting just b/c I get the extra 2 weeks…but if I can go, I'm definitely going to go." — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) October 20, 2022

This is not Allen avoiding a return. He simply does not want to reaggravate the injury, which is always a risk. That could become an even bigger problem if Allen does not fully trust his body and risks further issues by trying to compensate for the hamstring.

At 4-2, the Chargers are doing okay without Allen, so their sense of urgency might be a bit muted too. That might mean he gets to keep critiquing his coach while watching the games on television, at least for one more week.