Keenan Allen turned down chance to remain with Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers traded Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears on Friday, but it certainly did not have to be that way.

Allen met with the media on Saturday, one day after the Chargers shipped him out in a salary cap move. He admitted that the organization came to him asking him to restructure his contract, but he refused.

Keenan Allen said he wanted to finish his career with the Chargers but is excited to "see new things, be a part of new things" with a new organization. When the Chargers asked him to restructure his contract ahead of shedding contracts to stay salary cap compliant, Allen… — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 16, 2024

“It really was no emotion, it was ‘I’m not doing it,'” Allen said of the proposal. “I just came off my best season, so it’s not happening.”

Allen almost certainly knew what that decision would lead to, and appears to have been comfortable with it. Still, it might be somewhat surprising that things got to this point, since Allen was so adamant not that long ago that he anticipated returning to the team.

The star wide receiver is correct that he is coming off one of his best statistical seasons, posting 1,243 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in only 13 games. He is due $23.1 million in 2024, the final season on his current contract.