Keenan Allen turned down chance to remain with Chargers

March 16, 2024
by Grey Papke
Keenan Allen watches from the sideline

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers traded Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears on Friday, but it certainly did not have to be that way.

Allen met with the media on Saturday, one day after the Chargers shipped him out in a salary cap move. He admitted that the organization came to him asking him to restructure his contract, but he refused.

“It really was no emotion, it was ‘I’m not doing it,'” Allen said of the proposal. “I just came off my best season, so it’s not happening.”

Allen almost certainly knew what that decision would lead to, and appears to have been comfortable with it. Still, it might be somewhat surprising that things got to this point, since Allen was so adamant not that long ago that he anticipated returning to the team.

The star wide receiver is correct that he is coming off one of his best statistical seasons, posting 1,243 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in only 13 games. He is due $23.1 million in 2024, the final season on his current contract.

