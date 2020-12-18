 Skip to main content
Keenan Allen had great message for fantasy owners before game

December 17, 2020
by Larry Brown

Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen had a great message for fantasy football owners prior to Thursday night’s game.

Fantasy football owners were freaking out over Allen’s status leading up to the Los Angeles Chargers’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders. A report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter early in the day said Allen would be limited if he played, and that the Chargers were concerned he wouldn’t be available. Schefter also reported that Mike Williams was not expected to play.

But in pregame warmups, Allen gave a thumbs up to reporter Omar Ruiz, saying both he and Williams would be playing.

What was Allen’s message to fantasy owners? “Don’t sit me!”

Guess what? Both Allen and Williams caught passes on the Chargers’ opening drive of the game, which resulted in a touchdown. That’s why you shouldn’t doubt Allen! And we all know how he gets when he feels slighted, too.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-BY 3.0

