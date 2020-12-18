Keenan Allen had great message for fantasy owners before game

Keenan Allen had a great message for fantasy football owners prior to Thursday night’s game.

Fantasy football owners were freaking out over Allen’s status leading up to the Los Angeles Chargers’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders. A report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter early in the day said Allen would be limited if he played, and that the Chargers were concerned he wouldn’t be available. Schefter also reported that Mike Williams was not expected to play.

WR Mike Williams, listed as questionable for tonight due to back injury, is not expected to play vs. Raiders, per sources. Chargers concerned they won’t have Keenan Allen (hamstring), who if he does play is likely to be limited. Austin Ekeler, Q with a quad, is expected to play — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2020

But in pregame warmups, Allen gave a thumbs up to reporter Omar Ruiz, saying both he and Williams would be playing.

#Chargers WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) & Mike Williams (back) testing out their injuries pre-game, catching passes from Tyrod Taylor. As he left the field, Allen gave me a thumbs up that both he & Williams WILL play tonight. pic.twitter.com/6UJdkz3a6I — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) December 17, 2020

What was Allen’s message to fantasy owners? “Don’t sit me!”

Take this for what it's worth from the man himself: Keenan Allen just yelled into the camera during pregame "Don't sit me!" — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 18, 2020

Guess what? Both Allen and Williams caught passes on the Chargers’ opening drive of the game, which resulted in a touchdown. That’s why you shouldn’t doubt Allen! And we all know how he gets when he feels slighted, too.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-BY 3.0