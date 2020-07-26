Quantcast Skip to main content
Keenan Allen feels disrespected by his NFL Top 100 ranking

July 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen is not happy with his place on the NFL Top 100 rankings.

The Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver is ranked No. 77 on the NFL’s Top 100 players list. After learning about his ranking, Allen expressed his frustration over Twitter. He was so exasperated that he wondered if he did something to someone to get such a low ranking.

He then proclaimed that receivers like Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were not better players than him.

Allen also declared himself the best receiver in the AFC West “without question”.

The 28-year-old receiver’s frustration is understandable.

Allen came on strong as a rookie in 2013 with 71 catches for 1,046 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns, but then he had three consecutive down seasons, which included being limited to one game in 2016 due to a torn ACL. Since then, Allen has been a beast, posting three straight seasons of at least 97 catches, 1,196 yards, and six touchdowns.

The more he continues to put up big seasons like that, the more he’ll gain respect. Of course, complaining about rankings are nothing new for him, though.

