Keilani Asmus is Matt Kalil’s new 99th percentile wife

Matt Kalil is in the news this week after his ex-wife revealed some information about him that many found to be too personal.

Kalil was married to Haley Kalil from 2015-2022. Haley went on a Twitch live stream where she talked about her relationship with Matt and what led to their divorce. She said they had intimacy issues that owed to his large size, which she said was too much for her to overcome.

While Haley is talking about their personal problems, Matt has moved on. He is now married to Keilani Asmus, who is a model. The two have produced a large baby, and she seems to be proud of their large child.

“Us and our >99th percentile pumpkin,” Asmus wrote in a caption on Instagram of some photos of the family at a pumpkin patch ahead of Halloween.

For all the problems Haley may have had, Keilani sure seems to be taken with Matt and quite in love. She shared a video on Instagram Thursday of her intimately kissing Matt.

That may have been her response to the whole controversy.

Kalil was an offensive lineman and the No. 4 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2012. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie and played six seasons in Minnesota before brief stints with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.